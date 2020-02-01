Impeachment trial: Sen. Kaine says a trial without witnesses is a scheme to avoid the truth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues and it could all be over in the coming days. The Senate voted to reject efforts to call more witnesses in the impeachment trial, pushing toward an acquittal.

Meanwhile, Democrats are still still appealing for a real trial.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia says he has tried cases for 17 years, but said he’s never had a trial where witnesses and documents were not allowed. He calls this process a scheme to avoid the truth.

Kaine says his colleagues and the White House are working together to deny him and the American public the ability to see evidence, which he calls relevant to the impeachment trial.

“I draw a conclusion from that and that is that they are hiding the evidence because it is explosive and that it is damning to the president, that it would confirm our worst suspicions about his behavior and I am very disappointed in that,” said Kaine. “It has been an engineered process that has been designed to avoid the truth rather than find the truth and the only way to find the truth is by having witnesses, especially Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton.”

Kaine says he took an oath to do impartial justice. 10 On Your Side wanted to know what’s next after the impeachment trial.

“I think the next thing in the Senate is taking up my wars powers resolution, and that’s the next item of business after impeachment, I believe. [Also], trying to get every member of the Senate on board with what should be a pretty non-controversial position, which is that the president should not be able to take us to war without a vote of Congress.”