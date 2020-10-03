‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump released a 4-minute video Saturday evening from Walter Reed Medical Center where he said he’s beginning to feel better.

Trump said he believes he will have “a very good result” in his battle with the novel coronavirus. He noted we’d know more over the next few days and he hopes to “be back soon.”

“I came here — wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” said Trump in the clip. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”

The president thanked the American people for an outpouring of support.

Earlier in the day, he told his longtime friend Rudy Giuliani that he’s “going to beat” the coronavirus.

The New York Post says Trump called Giuliani on Saturday to assure him he’s doing fine following a sobering assessment from the White House chief of staff.

Trump reportedly told Giuliani on the call: “I feel I could get out of here right now. But they’re telling me there can always be a backstep with this disease. But I feel I could go out and do a rally.”

Trump also reportedly explained that he continued to engage in high-risk activity despite the pandemic because he’s the “president of the United States. I can’t lock myself in a room. … I had to confront (the virus) so the American people stopped being afraid of it so we could deal with it responsibly.”

He also said he hopes that by beating the virus he “will be able to show people we can deal with this disease responsibly, but we shouldn’t be afraid of it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.