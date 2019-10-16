Breaking News
2 people questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old’s abduction facing unrelated charges

ICYMI: Responses from Democratic candidates

Politics

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Twelve Democratic presidential candidates were on the big stage Wednesday night to discuss hot-button issues including the current president’s impeachment inquiry, gun violence, and workplace treatment. 

The debate was held at the Rike Center at Otterbein University in Ohio. 

In case you missed the debate, here are some responses from the candidates that stood out. 

The candidates on stage during Tuesday night’s CNN/NYTimes debate: 

Click here for more Democratic presidential candidate debate coverage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories