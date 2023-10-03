Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will bring up Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) move to oust him on Tuesday, moving quickly to consider the motion to vacate the chair.

McCarthy could have brought up Gaetz’s motion any time within two legislative days after Gaetz made the move on Monday evening. But the Speaker told House Republicans in a conference meeting on Tuesday morning that he would bring it up later in the day, according to multiple GOP members leaving the meeting.

“He wants to get it out of the way, he doesn’t want to wait, and he’s gonna run on his record,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said.

The earliest the motion could come up is when the House starts considering legislative business at noon. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) said the vote will come up during the chamber’s first vote series of the day that starts at 1:30 p.m.

There would likely be a move to table the resolution to oust McCarthy or refer it to committee before any vote on the underlying resolution.