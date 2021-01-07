House Speaker Pelosi holds press conference after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, after supporters of President Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

I will speak with reporters live at 2 pm ET at the Capitol following yesterday’s assault on our American democracy.



Watch here: https://t.co/2fi357l3G3 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 7, 2021

You watch live above or WAVY’s Facebook page.