House passes $10B in funding for defense priorities

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The House has passed nearly $10 billion in fuding for defense priorities including including procurement aircraft and submarine and a pay raise for military personnel.

The Office of Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) announced the passing of H.R. 2740 in a news release Thursday afternoon, noting that the bill is the first “minibus” package of fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills.

The bill would provide $1.7 billion for 16 additional joint strike fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. It also includes $4.3 billion for two Virginia class submarines and for the “advanced procurement for a third.”

H.R. 2740 would also provide funding for a proposed 3.1% military pay raise as well as $270 million for public schools on military installations.

The release said Luria played a key role in securing the funding.

Luria said in a statement, “I’m proud to stand behind a funding bill that prioritizes our significant military and veteran presence in Hampton Roads.”

