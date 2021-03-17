House passes domestic violence bill, pushes issue to Senate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, confers with Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the House Judiciary Committee chairman, at a news conference on reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House passed two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act passed 244-172 with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

The resolution to repeal the ERA’s ratification deadline passed 222-204. Both measures face a more difficult path in an evenly divided Senate.

The White House announced its support earlier Wednesday for reauthorizing VAWA, which aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and improve the response to it through a variety of grant programs. Many of the Democratic congresswomen wore all-white outfits to commemorate the day, a nod to the women’s suffrage movement when marchers would wear white dresses to symbolized the femininity and purity of their cause.

President Joe Biden introduced the original Violence Against Women Act in June 1990 when serving as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A subsequent version was eventually included in a sweeping crime bill that President Bill Clinton would sign into law four years later. Congress has reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act three times since.

Biden applauded the House action and urged the Senate to follow suit. “This should not be a Democratic or Republican issue — it’s about standing up against the abuse of power and preventing violence,” the president said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The original bill created the Office on Violence Against Women within the Justice Department, which has awarded more than $9 billion in grants to state and local governments, nonprofits and universities over the years. The grants fund crisis intervention programs, transitional housing and legal assistance to victims, among other programs. Supporters said the reauthorization would also boost spending for training law enforcement and the courts.

“This bill leaves no victim behind,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.

The legislation also would prohibit persons previously convicted of misdemeanor stalking from possessing firearms, a provision that generated opposition from the NRA and resulted in most Republicans voting against the measure in the last Congress.

The other measure the House took up Wednesday would remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, a decades-long effort to amend the Constitution to expressly prohibit discrimination based on sex. Congress initially required the states to ratify it by 1979, a deadline it later extended to 1982.

The Justice Department under President Donald Trump said Congress cannot revive a proposed constitutional amendment after the deadline for its ratification has expired. Supporters would have to start over and follow Article V of the Constitution, which requires support from two-thirds of each chamber of Congress and ratification from three-quarters of the states before an amendment is added to the Constitution.

The fight over the Equal Rights Amendment began almost a century ago. The amendment finally passed with the requisite majority in each chamber when President Richard Nixon was serving his first term.

Shortly after Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment last year, the archivist of the United States declared he would take no action to certify the amendment’s adoption, citing the Justice Department opinion.

Earlier this month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by three Democratic state attorneys general that had sought to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s vote.

A White House official said Biden supported the Equal Rights Amendment when he served in Congress and remains committed to it, but he won’t direct the Office of Legal Counsel to rescind its opinion or to reach a particular conclusion out of respect for the Justice Department’s independence. The official said Biden considered the House vote the appropriate next step. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., noted that a champion of the amendment, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had said it was time to start anew.

“This measure is brazenly unconstitutional,” McClintock said. “If the majority were serious, they would reintroduce the ERA and debate it openly and constitutionally as Ginsburg suggests.”

The ERA faced bitter opposition from some conservatives, who say it could be used as a legal tool to fight state efforts to curb abortion.

“If ratified, the ERA would be used to codify the right to abortion, undoing pro-life protections and forcing taxpayers to fund abortions,” warned Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.

Supporters argued that the Constitution does not guarantee that all the rights it protects are held equally by all citizens without regard to sex.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., the sponsor of the resolution to repeal the ratification deadline, said there is no expiration date on equality.

“We demand that we be put into the Constitution,” Speier said.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Constitution places no deadlines on the process of ratifying constitutional amendments and that Congress clearly has the authority to extend or remove any deadlines it chose to set previously.

“We are on the brink of making history and no deadline should stand in the way,” Nadler said.

Associated Press staff writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Statements from Virginia, North Carolina officials on Wednesday night’s passage:

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.)

Vote: Nay

“I fully support the original Violence Against Women Act. That’s not the bill we voted on today. After House Democrats allowed the original Violence Against Women Act to expire in 2019, they have twice introduced a reauthorization featuring highly partisan provisions, that has no chance of becoming law. These provisions actually weaken protections for women by curtailing the resources available to law enforcement for prosecuting those who commit crimes against women, as well as diluting the resources available to victims by expanding them to men and other populations. Furthermore, these provisions promote unproven methods of victim treatment, infringe upon Second Amendment rights without due process, and fail to provide reasonable exemptions for religious organizations. VAWA was bipartisan for nearly two decades, and Congress must move forward with a bill that returns to the law’s original intent.

“Violence against women is not – and should not be made into – a partisan issue. Our goal should be to serve victims, prevent domestic violence, and provide law enforcement with the resources they need to address crimes against women.To those ends, I joined H.R. 1892, a clean and full reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, as an original co-sponsor. We must act to reauthorize VAWA, and I stand ready to support a bipartisan bill that does not use women and girls to advance partisan agendas. Regardless of how the Democratic Majority proceeds, I will continue to enthusiastically support the efforts of shelters across Virginia and the nation in offering a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.”

Rep. Gregory F. Murphy (R-N.C.)

Vote: Nay

“Helping women who have experienced domestic violence is a bipartisan effort,” said Murphy “Unfortunately, House Democrats have squandered yet another opportunity to come together in a bipartisan way on an issue where there is much agreement. Much like their non-COVID-19 relief bill, H.R. 1620 implements far-left progressive policies that are completely unrelated to the underlying matter the bill is supposed to address.

“For example, H.R. 1620 would defund the police by creating an unfunded mandate costing hundreds of millions of dollars, thereby preventing police officers from effectively responding to incidents of domestic violence. The bill would also strip gun rights from people who have committed non-domestic, non-violent crimes.

“Although I did not vote for this bill, I did co-sponsor the Republican version, which simply reauthorizes the current bipartisan protections for women who experience abuse. It is a shame that Democrats continue to politicize issues that have broad consensus agreement.”

Reps. Jennifer Wexton, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

3 Votes: Yay

“Last year, we watched Virginia make history by becoming the 38th state in the union to ratify the ERA, hitting the federal threshold for ratification. This decades-long push was led by mothers, daughters, sisters, and granddaughters in the Commonwealth, and it is thanks to their efforts that Virginia holds a momentous chapter in the story of this movement.

“However, the outdated ratification deadline on the ERA still presents a major barrier to guaranteeing that all Americans — no matter their sex — are protected under our Constitution. Congress has the power to change this arbitrary expiration date, and today, we will vote on legislation that takes the long overdue step of repealing the deadline on ratification. There should be no deadline on equality.

“For more than 100 years, this fight to achieve equal protections under the law has been galvanized by the hard work and relentless commitment of women and men who never stopped believing in the promise of equality. Our three votes on this legislation are dedicated to the Virginians who organized, marched, and advocated for progress. We have faith that they will soon see ratification, and we — the three women of Virginia’s congressional delegation — are proud to take another step towards making the ERA the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

It's a great day for equality—thanks to Virginia! We were the 38th & final state to ratify the ERA last year.



Today @RepSpanberger, @RepElaineLuria, and I voted to eliminate the arbitrary ratification deadline.



We're one step closer to the promise of "Equal Justice Under Law."

Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond)

No vote. McClellan is a state senator who was chief patron of SJ 1, the bill that finally ratified the ERA in Virginia in 2020.

“It is past time to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and codify it in the Constitution. Women have waited long enough.

“In 2020, I was honored to carry with Senator Mamie Locke the Senate bill to make Virginia the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. This was the culmination of decades of work by countless Virginia women who collected petitions, called their legislators, and pounded the pavement. It was poetic justice that the Commonwealth of Virginia put the ERA over the top for ratification. Today’s action by the House moves us a step closer to codifying the ERA into the Constitution.

“We need to ensure that the generations of work done to pass the ERA was not done in vain. I want my daughter and son – and every child in America – to grow up in a country where equal rights for women are enshrined in our Constitution.

“I am grateful that the House of Representatives recognizes that there should be no time limit on equality. The Senate must also remove the original ratification deadline and ratify the ERA.”

Former Virginia Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William)

No vote. Foy is a former Virginia delegate who says she led the fight to ensure Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA.

“This step is a result of women coming together over decades, refusing to suffer in silence as we are discriminated against, paid less, and subjected to gender based violence. Virginians, and Americans across the country know that equality must apply to our daughters as well as our sons. Advancing the ERA will not only help women, and particularly women of color, achieve equal rights.

“I led the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment here in Virginia – it was one of the proudest moments of my life. But it’s not lost on me that this fight has spanned multiple generations. I am so grateful to the brave advocates who came before me –– from Angela Davis to Ellie Smeal, Jennifer Neuwirth, Gloria Steinem to Carol Jenkins, and so many more.

“I’ll take my lifelong fight for gender equality to the Governor’s mansion. Let’s keep pushing for true equality, together. With Congress’ vote today, we can take one major step closer.”