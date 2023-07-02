RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announced the donation of his second-quarter salary to an organization dedicated to ending human trafficking.

Operation Light Shine is a nonprofit organization that developed a method to end human trafficking known as INTERCEPT (Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force).

The organizations tackles human trafficking with a multi-disciplinary approach by bring together law enforcement, NGOs, prosecutors, victim services, and medical professionals under one roof.

“Operation Light Shine is an important partner in the process of eliminating human trafficking in the Commonwealth. Together we are taking comprehensive steps to end the scourge of human trafficking. It’s a cancer, it’s an abuse, and it’s a blight on our Commonwealth, nation, and world,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This is not a Republican or Democrat issue, it’s a human rights issue that we all know affects every community, every race, every socio-economic group and it’s on the rise globally.”

In 2022, Youngkin signed into law seven bills to combat human trafficking in Virginia.