Gov. Northam, MD governor and D.C. mayor urge Trump administration to continue telework for federal employees

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter on Wednesday urging the Trump administration to continue to keep telework policies in place for the federal workforce.

According to statistics, more than one-fifth of the nation’s federal workforce lives in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“While of course, any essential employee should continue to report to work, we know that a continued federal telework policy will help save lives by allowing more of our region’s 360,000 federal employees to work from home,” Hogan, Northam, and Bowser wrote to Michael J. Rigas, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management.

National Capital Region leaders have collaborated and coordinated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in a number of areas, including establishing strict telework policies for the employees of their respective jurisdictions.

“We encourage the Administration to help ensure the safety of the federal workforce and our residents as we work together to fight this pandemic,” Hogan, Northam, and Bowser emphasized.

To read the full letter Hogan, Northam, and Bowser sent to the Trump Administration, click here.

