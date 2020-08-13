RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) announced on Wednesday that more than $7 million in funding would go toward Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will go to numerous localities, one of which includes York County.
The funding will support housing rehabilitation and business district improvements to assist low- to moderate-income individuals and households.
“These grants are an important resource we utilize to assist vulnerable Virginians and make targeted improvements where they are most needed. Through these seven projects, we will create sustainable and affordable housing and revitalize downtowns for Virginia residents, and help build stronger, more vibrant communities.”BRIAN BALL, SECRETARY OF COMMERCE AND TRADE
Floyd County Housing Rehabilitation will receive $1,080,000 to address scatter-site housing needs by rehabilitating nine houses, reconstructing six homes, and serving 34 low to moderate income households.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Family now seeks justice after Wilson boy killed, man captured
- Gov. Northam announces housing rehabilitation and community development funding to York County and others
- Police: Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after crash on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach
- Gov. Cooper directs $95.6 million to support students impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
- ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’: 9-year-old Oklahoma boy wants place to call home