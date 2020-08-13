Gov. Northam announces housing rehabilitation and community development funding to York County and others

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) announced on Wednesday that more than $7 million in funding would go toward Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will go to numerous localities, one of which includes York County.

The funding will support housing rehabilitation and business district improvements to assist low- to moderate-income individuals and households.

“These grants are an important resource we utilize to assist vulnerable Virginians and make targeted improvements where they are most needed. Through these seven projects, we will create sustainable and affordable housing and revitalize downtowns for Virginia residents, and help build stronger, more vibrant communities.” BRIAN BALL, SECRETARY OF COMMERCE AND TRADE

Floyd County Housing Rehabilitation will receive $1,080,000 to address scatter-site housing needs by rehabilitating nine houses, reconstructing six homes, and serving 34 low to moderate income households.

