VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin will be a guest speaker on the last day of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s (VFBF) 2023 Annual Convention and Meeting of Voting Delegates this Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.

The event is held every year and draws in hundreds of farmers and agricultural stakeholders from across the state. This year’s convention is from Nov. 27 through 29 at the Virginia Beach Convention theme with the theme “Navigating Agriculture’s Future.”

Farmers are able to attend educational workshops, network and learn more about the commonwealth’s largest industry during the three day event. On Nov. 29, county Farm Bureau leaders will help shape VFBF state and federal policies for the coming year.

Policies related to national issues will be submitted to the American Farm Bureau Federation for consideration at that organization’s annual convention held in January.

There will also be an election the delegates will take part in concerning five seats on the VFBF board of directors.

10 on your side will also be at there to cover the governor’s remarks.

For more information about the convention, visit their website here.

This event is for members and not open to the public.