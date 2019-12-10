Franklin City Council unanimously approves resolution supporting 2nd Amendment

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Council has passed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment, according to a council member.

Councilman Robert “Bobby” Cutchins told WAVY.com Monday council unanimously approved the resolution.

The agenda documents say the resolution is “specifically affirming the responsibility to respect, preserve, uphold, and enforce the Second Amendment.”

Franklin is one of the latest Virginia localities to pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

Residents have flooded council chambers and board rooms across Virginia — including in Gloucester, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and more — to show support for the Second Amendment.

The “sanctuary” movement has spread in Virginia since the November election, when Democrats gained majority control of the state Senate and House of Delegates. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.

