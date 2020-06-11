Former Sen. Harry Reid says his cancer is in remission

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says his pancreatic cancer is in remission after he had an experimental treatment aimed at helping his immune system fight the disease.

Reid said in an interview Thursday on Fox Business that he feels “Like a million bucks — whatever that’s like.”

Reid, who left his Nevada Senate seat in 2016 after more than three decades in Congress, announced in May 2018 he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The 80-year-old was interviewed Thursday along with biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who invented the drug Abraxane, which is used to treat pancreatic and some other forms of cancer.

Reid said he has received an experimental therapy from Soon-Shiong on a “compassionate use” basis usually reserved for people who have run out of options and are willing to take a chance on an unproven treatment.

Reid said the side effects of his treatment have been “fairly minimal.”