Following the Funds
FTF: VB races adjust to new voting system
Following the Funds: NN Mayor’s race
FTF: Luria & Kiggans raise millions
FTF: Republican split in Chesapeake race
Following the Funds: Norfolk council candidates call …
Following the Funds: Va. governor’s race already …
Following the Funds: VB developer Bruce Thompson …
Political Ad Truth Tracker Reports
Following the Funds
Following the Funds: Who is running the most expensive …
Following the Funds: Dominion Energy and anti-Dominion …
Following the Funds: Why is so much money being spent …
Following the Funds: Who has donated to presidential …
Following the Funds: Partisan politics getting more …
Following the Funds: Democrats bringing in more campaign …
Following the Funds: Which candidates raised the …
Local Politics
FTF: VB races adjust to new voting system
Kiggans refuses to explain Senate Bill 421
Virginia Beach event promotes early voting
Luria speaks out on timing of Trump subpoena
Following the Funds: NN Mayor’s race
FTF: Luria & Kiggans raise millions
Luria receives endorsement from NSL4A
Portsmouth vice mayor reacts to lawsuit against city
Virginia Politics
FTF: VB races adjust to new voting system
Youngkin to speak at transportation conference in …
Former Va. Ed Secy. speaks on trans student policies
What’s next for transgender policies after public …
Youngkin backs murder charges for drug dealers
Kiggans refuses to explain Senate Bill 421
North Carolina Politics
Treasurer: Most NC hospitals overcharging patients, …
Race for NC State Senate District 3 gets heated
Truth Tracker: North Carolina State House Race
Task force addressing racial inequity to be extended: …
NC AG Stein: Opioid settlements ‘all about saving …
Cooper declares state of emergency for Ian
Politics from The Hill
Cardona: ‘Embrace’ pandemic ‘disruption in education’ …
Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman in Pennsylvania
Obama-era watchdog agency’s independence in peril
Fetterman holds first public appearance since bumpy …
Here are the companies that have cut ties with Ye …
Companies report shortages of common childhood antibiotic …
Mother now faces murder charge in child’s death
Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Business owner sentenced to 7 years for $2M fraud
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered
16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, …
Portsmouth man accused of attempted murder-for-hire
Xylazine: Animal tranquilizer in overdose deaths
Chesapeake police install fixed license plate readers
