First District candidates react to President Trump’s return to the White House

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday night when the coronavirus-positive president finished a photo opportunity on the outdoor White House balcony and returned to the White House interior without a mask to cover his nose and mouth, some jaws dropped.

Critics have charged the commander in chief has once again turned his back on coronavirus science.

The next day, the House of Representatives 1st District incumbent, Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, declined an interview with WAVY-TV 10 about the president’s recent actions.

However, his Democrat opponent had plenty to say.

“He [President Trump] and the White House, and my opponent frankly, are not taking this virus seriously,” said Qasim Rashid.

Some Trump critics had hoped post-exposure Trump would spread the word about the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Instead, some medical experts say the president may have spread the virus inside the White House when he returned to the interior without a mask. White House officials told the media contact tracing is underway, but without assistance from tracing experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rashid also says the president has continued to minimize the lethality of the virus which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

“It is indefensible and immoral. We need to have meaningful leadership who follows the science and puts the American people as a priority.”

Last month, the incumbent congressman, Wittman, also called on constituents to follow the science.

“As a public health professional and the things that I have communicated throughout the district in making sure folks understand the nature of the disease,” said Wittman.

The homepage of the congressman’s official website contains comprehensive information on how to avoid risks and minimize the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Rashid says Wittman and other Republicans have refused to hold Trump in check.

“My opponent is refusing to condemn [Trump’s] acts and letting him get away with demonizing mask wearing… The people who should be holding the president in check, like my opponent, have not only failed to hold him in check but have supported every single cruel and unjust policy that he is putting forth,” said Rashid.

