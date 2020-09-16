Federal funding to fight sexual assault, domestic violence given to Norfolk program

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, confer on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, following an event with the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge Republicans to support a “clean bill” to fund the Department of Homeland Security as that agencies budget expires later this week, in Washington. The […]

WASHINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two U.S. senators from Virginia announced Tuesday federal funding to combat domestic violence, dating violence, and sexual assault in Norfolk, Charlottesville, Marion, and Richmond.

U.S. Sen.s Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program to YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk would receive $369,340 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)

Other amounts for other localities include:

$340,313 for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency’s Engaging Men Program in Charlottesville

$744,326 for the Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program to Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society in Marion

$3,661,636 for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services STOP (Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program in Richmond

“Community-based intervention programs are an invaluable tool in the fight against violence against women,” the senators wrote in a news release. “We are pleased to announce these critical funds to support communities across the Commonwealth in their effort to end domestic violence.”

