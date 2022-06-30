PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wrapping up the G-7 and Nato summits, president Joe Biden called for a change in filibuster rules to ensure privacy rights including abortion.



Last week, Supreme Court Justices voted to overturn the 50-year-old right to abortion setting off days of protest.

Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

“We have to change; I believe we have to codify Roe v Wade in the law and the way to do that is to make sure that congress votes to do that and if the filibuster gets in the way, like voting rights, it should provide an exception for this,” said President Biden.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have stood in the way of exceptions to the 60-vote threshold but fellow Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia endorsed federal action against what he called a hugely frightening move from the supreme court.

FILE: Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee, responds to reporters following a briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and other national security officials on the details of the threat that prompted the U.S. to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“Is there an instance in our history where a right that has been given constitutional protection has been taken away a right generation of women all Americans have relied upon,” said Kaine.

Republican Congressman Rob Whittman told 10 On Your Side in a statement:

“I do not support ending the Senate filibuster and would not support Congress codifying Roe v. Wade. I am 100% pro-life, and I support the Supreme Court’s decision to return the issue of abortion back to the states.”

President Biden is expected to make an announcement on abortion after he meets with governors on Friday.