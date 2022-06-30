PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wrapping up the G-7 and Nato summits, president Joe Biden called for a change in filibuster rules to ensure privacy rights including abortion.
Last week, Supreme Court Justices voted to overturn the 50-year-old right to abortion setting off days of protest.
“We have to change; I believe we have to codify Roe v Wade in the law and the way to do that is to make sure that congress votes to do that and if the filibuster gets in the way, like voting rights, it should provide an exception for this,” said President Biden.
Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have stood in the way of exceptions to the 60-vote threshold but fellow Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia endorsed federal action against what he called a hugely frightening move from the supreme court.
“Is there an instance in our history where a right that has been given constitutional protection has been taken away a right generation of women all Americans have relied upon,” said Kaine.
Republican Congressman Rob Whittman told 10 On Your Side in a statement:
“I do not support ending the Senate filibuster and would not support Congress codifying Roe v. Wade. I am 100% pro-life, and I support the Supreme Court’s decision to return the issue of abortion back to the states.”
President Biden is expected to make an announcement on abortion after he meets with governors on Friday.
