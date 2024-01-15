HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Early voting for Virginia’s March 5 presidential primary begins Friday.

The last day for early voting is March 2.

All general register offices offer early voting, and some localities may offer early voting in additional locations.

Check the Virginia Department of Elections’ website for dates and times for your locality.

In Virginia Beach, early voting starts at 8 a.m. Friday at the Voter Registration and Elections Office at 2449 Princess Anne Road, Municipal Center Building 14.

Here are other early voting locations, dates and times in Virginia Beach, per the Virginia Department of Elections:

Bayside Recreation Center – 4500 First Court Road, Virginia Beach, Feb. 24-March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25)

– 4500 First Court Road, Virginia Beach, : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25) Great Neck Recreation Center – 2521 Shorehaven Drive, Virginia Beach, Feb. 24-March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25)

– 2521 Shorehaven Drive, Virginia Beach, : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25) Seatack Recreation Center – 141 S. Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach, Feb. 24-March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25)

– 141 S. Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach, : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25) Kempsville Area Library – 832 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, Feb. 24-March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25)

– 832 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25) Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library – 4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Feb. 24-March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Feb. 25)

Newport News is offering the following early voting opportunities:

City Center Fountain Plaza II – 700 Town Center Drive, Newport News, Tuesday and Thursday (Jan. 23 through Feb. 15): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday (Beginning Feb. 19): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Norfolk, here are the early voting locations, times and dates:

Berkley Recreation Center – 121 W. Liberty Street, Norfolk, Feb. 24 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 25 : Noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 26-March 1 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 121 W. Liberty Street, Norfolk, : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., : Noon to 4 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library – 1425 Norchester Ave., Norfolk, Feb. 24 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 25 : Noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 26-March 1 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 1425 Norchester Ave., Norfolk, : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., : Noon to 4 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lambert’s Point Community Cente r – 1251 W. 42nd Street, Norfolk, Feb. 24 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 25 : Noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 26-March 1 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

r – 1251 W. 42nd Street, Norfolk, : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., : Noon to 4 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library – 111 W. Ocean View Ave. Norfolk, Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 25: Noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 26-March 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In York County, early voting locations and times include:

Main Office – 5322 George Washington Mem Hwy, Yorktown, Monday-Friday : 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 24 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 5322 George Washington Mem Hwy, Yorktown, : 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Victory Village Shopping Center – 6614 Mooretown Road Suite A, Williamsburg, Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For all early voting and ballot dropbox information, contact your local general registrar’s office.