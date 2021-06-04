Early voting for Va. Democratic primary races ends Saturday, Election Day is Tuesday

​PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Election Day for Virginia’s primary election is coming up next week.

If you’re planning to vote early, you only have until Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m.

Democrats will choose who they want to nominate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Statewide, Democrats can also vote on some local races and delegate seats.

Republicans already chose their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general via convention, nominating Glenn Youngkin, Winsome E. Sears and Jason Miyares, respectively.

The biggest prize up for grabs is the governor nomination. A CNU Wason Center poll from April shows former Governor Terry McAuliffe will likely get the most votes, with nearly half of voters saying they will vote for him.

In the lieutenant governor and attorney general races, many people are still undecided. Delegate Sam Rasoul appears to be the front runner for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring also has the lead over Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones, though Jones has a key endorsement from Governor Ralph Northam.

Here are some important dates to keep in mind:



