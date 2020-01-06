Dems, Sen. Kaine push to limit military action against Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, has introduced a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions regarding Iran.

The Democrat wants to force a debate and vote in Congress over President Donald Trump’s recent actions against Iran. Congress, which has the sole power to declare war, has complained that Trump did not provide advance notice of his airstrike on Iranian official, Gen. QassemSoleimani in Baghdad.

Trump did meet the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to notify Congress after the deadly drone strike, though the document was classified and no public version was released.

Trump has also threatened to attack Iranian cultural sites, a military action that likely would be illegal under the laws of armed conflict and the U.N. charter.

“It shows that he is somewhat deranged about this. The pledge to attack cultural sites, likely, is a violation of international law. And, you know, that he’s doing these kinds of threats, and not even briefing Congress,” said Senator Kaine.

Kaine said he will work with the co-sponsor of the resolution, Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin, to gain more support for his resolution. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has also said the House will vote on a similar bill this week.