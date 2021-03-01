Democrats draft resolution to condemn Miller’s role in insurrection

State Reps. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, left, and Tim Butler, R-Springfield, chat after Butler indicated he would support Miller’s bill during the Illinois House Executive committee meeting at the Bank of Springfield Center, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House of Representatives is conducting their spring session at the Bank of Springfield Center instead of in their chamber in the Illinois Capitol building a few blocks away because it affords more space for to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Dozens of statehouse Democrats are signing onto an effort to formally condemn Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Over the weekend, images of Miller’s pickup truck parked in a restricted area at the Capitol surfaced online showing a decal of the right wing ‘Three Percenters’ militia group on the back window. Miller has since removed the sticker and claimed he didn’t know what it meant.

Representative Bob Morgan (D-Highwood) sponsored a resolution to condemn Miller’s conduct, citing his participation and public promotion of “a rally that led to a violent insurrection of the Capitol of the United States of America, which resulted in the death of United States citizens, including members of law enforcement.”

Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside), Majority Leader Greg Harris (D-Chicago), Speaker Pro-Tempore Jehan Gordon Booth (D-Peoria), and Majority Conference Chair Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) all signed their name to the resolution as chief co-sponsors, along with 21 other Democrats in the House.









Morgan’s resolution also notes that Miller “continues to show no remorse for this blatant violation of his oath of office and has continued to publicly support The Three Percenters, a para-military, anti-government hate group identified by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center as having the goal of overthrowing the United States government through violent revolutionary tactics.”

No Republicans have yet signed onto the measure to formally condemn Miller’s remarks, though several members discouraged his rhetoric saying he was “engaged in a great cultural war” against “dangerous Democrat terrorists” to see “which cultural worldview will survive.”

Miller did not return calls seeking a comment.