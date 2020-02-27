Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar coming to Norfolk on Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the SEIU Unions For All Summit, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is stopping in Norfolk on Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday.

An email from her campaign says she’ll visit Norfolk in the evening, but didn’t give a specific place or time for the event. The senator will also visit Knoxville, Tennessee, Richmond and Charlotte that day. Her Charlotte event is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Klobuchar is polling around 5 percent nationally, but recently took third place in the New Hampshire primary with about 20 percent of the vote, behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (26%) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (24%).

She’s polling around 7 percent in Virginia, per Real Clear Politics, good for sixth place. Sanders (25%), New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (19.5%) and former Vice President Joe Biden (18.5%) are in the top 3 for Virginia.

Both Sanders and Biden are also coming to Hampton Roads this weekend. Sanders will be at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach on Saturday night, and Biden will be in Norfolk on Sunday.