Court Documents: Virginia Beach man facing charges in connection with Capitol chaos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local fishing charter captain is facing charges in connection to the attack on the Capitol last week, according to paperwork filed in federal court.

On Friday, January 15, three charges were filed against Jake Hiles with Matador Charters, a Virginia Beach charter fishing company.

According to a criminal complaint, all charges are related to the January 6 incident at the Capitol. They include:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building

Court documents revealing evidence against Hiles show numerous Facebook posts, selfies, and videos connected to events at the Capitol.

U.S. District Court District of Columbia

U.S. District Court District of Columbia

U.S. District Court District of Columbia

U.S. District Court District of Columbia

U.S. District Court District of Columbia

In addition to court paperwork, research put together by George Washington University shows Hiles among dozens of others involved in federal and non-federal cases related to the Capitol Hill siege.

You may remember Hiles from when we spoke with him about his new passenger policy and 606-pound tuna.

Hiles tells 10 On Your Side he has not been arrested or charged yet, but, when asked about the siege on the Capitol he said, “Although my charge is a misdemeanor, given the political ramifications of the situation, my attorney has advised me to make ‘no comment.’”

This is a developing story.

Stay with WAVY.com for more Chaos at the Capitol updates.