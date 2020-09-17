Court denies effort to get Kanye West back on Virginia ballot

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The effort to get Independent presidential candidate Kanye West back on the ballot in Virginia was denied by the state’s highest court on Thursday.

Attorneys for West filed an appeal last week seeking to have a Richmond judge’s ruling taking the rapper-entrepreneur off of the ballot overturned by the Virginia Supreme Court.

“I’m pleased the Supreme Court of Virginia agreed with me today and denied Kanye West’s appeal,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement. “This case could have thrown the election into chaos, drastically changing the ballot and potentially disenfranchising tens of thousands of Virginians during an election that has brought challenges like none we have ever dealt with before. Today’s ruling will keep things on track and help to ensure that every single vote is counted in November.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

