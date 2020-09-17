Court denies effort to get Kanye West back on Virginia ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The effort to get Independent presidential candidate Kanye West back on the ballot in Virginia was denied by the state’s highest court on Thursday.
Attorneys for West filed an appeal last week seeking to have a Richmond judge’s ruling taking the rapper-entrepreneur off of the ballot overturned by the Virginia Supreme Court.
“I’m pleased the Supreme Court of Virginia agreed with me today and denied Kanye West’s appeal,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement. “This case could have thrown the election into chaos, drastically changing the ballot and potentially disenfranchising tens of thousands of Virginians during an election that has brought challenges like none we have ever dealt with before. Today’s ruling will keep things on track and help to ensure that every single vote is counted in November.”
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
