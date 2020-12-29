Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications at 41

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly-elected congressman, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41 years old.

We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.

