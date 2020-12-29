Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications at 41

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly-elected congressman, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41 years old.
We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.
This is breaking news story and we are working to find out more information. Stay with KTVE and KARD for the latest information on air, online and on social media.
