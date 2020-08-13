Congressional leaders in Virginia to attend anti-Semitism forum on Thursday

(WAVY) — Two Virginia based religious groups are welcoming local leaders to address what Black and Jewish communities can do together to fight racism and anti-Semitism.

According to a release, Reps. Elaine Luria, Don McEachin and Bobby Scott will join the Community Relations Council of United Jewish Federation of Tidewater and the American Jewish Committee at 7:30 p.m.

The representatives, members of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, will discuss the forms of racism they experience and anti-Semitism in modern society.

The program is also free and open to the community. Register on the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater website here.

