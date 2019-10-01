Scott Williams (York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Name: Scott Williams

Race: York County Sheriff’s Office

Website: Scott4sheriff.com

Bio: Scott Williams was born and raised in York County. He graduated York High School in 1987. He later graduated Hampden-Sydney College in 1987 with a Liberal Arts Degree in History. Scott served as an Auxiliary York County Poquoson Deputy Sheriff from July of 1990 to December 1999. In this capacity, he donated over 2000 hours of service to the county. Scott joined the Newport News Police Department in July 1992. Scott served as a Patrol Officer, Bike Patrol Officer, Detective, Community Policing Officer, Street Crimes Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Records Division Supervisor, Patrol Lieutenant, Investigations Commander, Crisis Negotiations Team Commander, Juvenile Alternatives to Detention Intuitive Committee for Newport News. Scotty excelled in community involvement and was responsible for bringing the idea of “Coffee w/ a Cop” to Newport News. Scott has been involved with the Newport News Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25 and has served on the board of the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police. Scott has always striven to help improve the working conditions of law enforcement on a local, state, and federal level as well as strengthening the community.