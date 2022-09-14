Worth Remick is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: Worth Remick

Race: Virginia Beach City Council

Website: Worth Remick for City Council

Biography: Worth Remick has 35 years of experience in industrial leasing, sales, development, and tenant/buyer representation. He has leased or sold over 29 million square-feet of industrial, flex, and office properties. He is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and has focused on port logistics, defense contracting, food manufacturing and distribution, and maritime developments.

Worth has been a long-time member of the Hampton Roads Association for Commercial Real Estate (HRACRE), and has been involved in numerous charitable organizations, such as South Hampton Roads Habitat for Humanity where he spent 13 years on the Board of Directors, his church’s vestry and winter shelter, and on the Boards of Green Run Collegiate, Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation, and Virginia Beach Vision. He received his degree in humanities from Hampden-Sydney College where he was a member of the tennis team for four years.

Much of Worth’s focus is on representing owners who desire to obtain tenants/buyers or who want to maintain or increase the value of their holdings. His experience through the years, during both strong and weak markets, provides him and his clients with the proper perspective and marketing tools to create, realize and maintain value. He also has worked as tenant and owner representative for Smithfield Foods, Ferguson, Dollar Tree Stores, IMS Gear, and Katoen Natie (KTN). A native of the region, Worth is very familiar with the geography, business climate, and regional economic engines (port/trade and defense contracting) and has numerous contacts to assist him with his daily work.

Accomplishments

Hampton Roads Commercial Real Estate Council Production Awards Gold Award: 1999, 2011-2015, 2020-2022 Silver Award: 1998, 2000, 2004-2009, 2016 , 2018-2019 Bronze Award: 2001-2003, 2010, 2017



Education

Woodberry Forest School, 1974 – 1978

Bachelor of Arts in Humanities, Hampden-Sydney College

Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership, University of Virginia

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson and Broker, Commonwealth of Virginia

Memberships & Involvements

Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR)

Member, HRACRE and various committees

Former Board Member, Virginia Beach Forum and CREED (The Old Dominion University Center for Real Estate and Economic Development)

Community Service

Green Run Collegiate Board Member

Eastern Shore Chapel, Senior Warden and Pantry

Virginia Beach Community Development, Secretary/Treasurer,Board member

Virginia African American Cultural Center, Board of Directors

Mayor’s Commission on Offshore Wind and Clean Energy, member

Virginia Beach Vision, Board member

Clients

Ace Hardware

Boyd Family

Cambridge Hanover

CenterPoint Properties Trust

Commonwealth Commerce Center

Dollar Tree Stores Headquarters

Exeter Properties

First Potomac Real Estate Trust

Former Lillian Vernon Complex

Friant Furniture

Equus Development

IMS Gear

Jacoby Development

Ferguson Enterprises

Katoen Natie

Levitt Properties

Duke Realty

Panattoni Development

Prologis

RPM Warehousing

Smithfield Foods

Gus Miller Family-Virginia Regional Commerce Park

MDH Holdings

West Park-High Street

Wheeler Family

Commonwealth- Lingerfelt

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

My background and experience in business and the community — economic development, education, affordable housing, and neighborhood preservation — provide me the proper perspective to serve the best interests of District 6 and Virginia Beach.

What are the three priorities you would tackle if elected?

We need to implement successfully the projects that the citizens approved with the $567.5 million bond referendum addressing flooding mitigation. Keep our citizens safe and our schools performing at a high level by hiring more teachers and police officers. Ensure that future projects at the resort are planned property, meet the needs of tourists and our citizens, and are completed fairly.

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

There is no doubt: Available workforce.

Our workforce remains approximately 20% less than pre-pandemic levels. This is impactful to businesses, consumers, and, yes, our city government. It affects businesses, tourism, manufacturing, and prevents us from being our best and expanding opportunities. It lowers revenues in both the public and private sectors. It’s a worldwide concern, too.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

The citizens passed the $567.5 million bond referendum last fall and now we need to begin the projects that it funds. Secondly, the resort area needs parking now, in all areas. Finishing the Laskin Road improvements needs to happen ASAP!

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Gun violence remains a tragedy and there are ways to address it, but it’s not easy. Our police are educating citizens today, in the community and at the resort, and this needs to continue. Gun safety begins with the gun owner, and most of the violence is with owners who should not own a gun. That’s where we need to focus — keeping guns away from those who should not own one.