Candidate Profile: Winsome Sears (Lt. Governor)

Winsome Sears is a Republican candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. Her name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Name: Winsome Sears

Race: Lieutenant Governor

Party: Republican

Website: winsomesears.com

Biography: Winsome Sears is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the only Black Republican to be voted into the Virginia House of Delegates. She has also served on the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, as vice president of the Virginia Board of Education, as a president appointee to the U.S. Census Bureau. Sears has a master’s degree and built a business as a trained electrician.

