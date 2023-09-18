William R. “Bill” DeSteph is a Republican candidate for Virginia Senate, District 20. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Victoria A. Luevanos.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Bill DeSteph

Age: 58

Race: Republican

Party: Virginia Senate, District 20

Website: www.billdesteph.com

Biography: Senator DeSteph believes in smaller, smarter government, and works tirelessly on behalf of his constituents to promote public safety, free-market capitalism, energy independence, and job creation. He was elected to the Senate of Virginia in November 2015 and 2019, having previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates (2014-2016) and on Virginia Beach City Council (2006-2014). A Desert Storm veteran, Senator DeSteph proudly served in the United States Navy, both as a chief petty officer and as a naval special-warfare intelligence officer. He later joined the defense technology firm AMTI as a senior vice president and co-owner, where he assisted in the growth and eventual sale of the company. DeSteph has given his time and resources to the city of Virginia Beach for years, coaching youth sports as well as volunteering for the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, Prevent Child Abuse Hampton Roads, the Noblemen, Hampton Roads Community Care and the Naval Special Warfare Foundation. He also serves on the Boy Scouts of America Tidewater Council Board of Directors, Cape Henry Rotary Club and is an active member of Law Enforcement United, participating in the annual “Road to Hope” charity bicycle event. Each Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, he and a dedicated group of volunteers can be found serving dinner at the Judeo Christian Outreach Center. Bill and his wife Helen are parents to five adult children and two grandchildren. In his free time, Bill can be found cooking, cheering on the Superbowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time on his farm on the Eastern Shore.

Why are you running for this reelection?

It has been my honor to serve. First in the U.S. Navy, then Virginia Beach City Council, the Virginia House of Delegates, and for the past 8 years, in the Senate of Virginia. I currently sit on several committees including Senate Local Government, Rehabilitation and Social Services, Transportation, and the Joint Subcommittee on Recurrent Flooding. My community is extremely important to me. I bring the perspective of a successful businessman, understanding the intricacies of the economy and job creation. As a devoted father, I’m deeply invested in the well-being of Virginia’s families and youth. My military service reflects my dedication to our nation’s security and veterans’ issues. These collective experiences make me highly qualified to serve in the Virginia General Assembly. It is a privilege to represent the needs of my constituents.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

We must ensure Virginia remains a great place to live, work, and play. The economy, crime, and interest rates are therefore priorities. As both an economic and tourism hub, Coastal Virginia is especially impacted. We are a premiere vacation destination, where inflation is affecting everyone: tourists, the corresponding workforce, and our residents. We have some of North America’s greatest assets right here in our backyard—an incredible beach and oceanfront, and The Port of Virginia–which drives economic activity throughout the Commonwealth. We are also home to the world’s largest naval complex, filling our region with both active-duty service men and women and a large veteran population. Workforce housing and lowering interest rates are paramount to ensure those residing here have a good standard of living. And we must keep all our citizens safe. We must provide law enforcement with the tools to uphold existing criminal statues and implement harsh penalties and strict sentencing guidelines. I will support legislation that bolsters the economy, promotes public safety, and protects our quality of life.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

There are numerous challenges facing my constituents. The pandemic hurt the economy. Our students still suffer from lost time in the classroom. Inflation is hurting our checkbooks, gas prices continue to rise, and interest rates are out of control. In addition to these important issues, the health and safety of our citizens will continue to be my focus. Crime is at an all-time high. The past five years have seen a surge in assaults against law enforcement, and 2018-2022 witnessed a 59% increase in murder and an uptick in overall violent crimes. As a member of Law Enforcement United, I know the sacrifices made by our first responders and will advocate for legislation that protects our citizens, punishes criminals, and ensures our police, sheriffs, EMS, and firefighters have the resources and support to keep our community safe. We must send a clear message that criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

Access to good, affordable health care is a priority for all the citizens of the Commonwealth, regardless of gender. Health care, and in particular reproductive health care, is an important issue that requires attention. There are those on the extreme left who think abortion should always be allowed, including up to and after birth. There are those on the extreme right who think abortion should never be allowed under any circumstances. I believe we should be the “adults in the room” and bring folks together to have an honest conversation about where to put the guardrails.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

There is nothing political about education. What’s important is that our students receive a great education that prepares them for the future. Parents matter. Teachers matter. Students matter. We must ensure parents are included in the conversation and are informed about their child’s activities in school. We must make sure our teachers are compensated for the tremendous work they do. We are entrusting them with our future workforce, our future leaders, our future generations. We must ensure schools are safe and that everyone feels protected. Students should be able to go to the restroom without their right to privacy being violated. I will advocate for and support legislation that prioritizes education in the Commonwealth, ensuring the next generation is ready to succeed.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

I have always sponsored legislation on a variety of topics to ensure the needs of my constituents are represented.

That includes bills promoting job growth and a strong economy, public safety, and creating an environment where our businesses and families can thrive. I am especially proud of recent legislation like my hyperbaric oxygen therapy bill for our veterans, animal cruelty bills requiring the disclosure of bite histories and making it a felony to maliciously wound a dog or cat, and legislation mandating hearing aid coverage for minors in the Commonwealth.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

Campaign contributions are an essential aspect of the democratic process, representing a means for individuals, organizations, and businesses to express their political preferences. I believe in the principle of unlimited campaign contributions as it underscores the fundamental tenet of free speech. When we set limits on campaign contributions, we inadvertently restrict the degree to which individuals can support their chosen candidates or express their political views. By embracing unlimited campaign contributions, we empower citizens and entities to invest in the future they envision for their city, state, and nation.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

A diversity of thought is important to formulating an opinion. I am here to serve and represent the needs of ALL the citizens in my district. That means having conversations and listening to different points of view. At the end of the day, it’s about doing what’s best for my constituents.

Will you establish an office and presence on the Eastern Shore of Virginia if you win?

I already have a significant presence on the Eastern Shore. I operate businesses in both Virginia Beach and the Shore, as well as spending time on my farm on the Eastern Shore where my new home is being built.