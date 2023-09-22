Troy M. Andersen is a candidate for Gloucester County School Board – Gloucester Point District. His/her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Andersen is running against Jenn D. Baker.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a request for a bio and a list of questions to answer. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Troy M. Andersen

Age: 46

Candidate Website: Facebook: Friends of Troy M. Andersen and Facebook: Troy M Andersen

Biography: I am a proud product of Gloucester County Public Schools. I attended the county’s schools from first through 12th grade. In 1999, I graduated from Randolph-Macon College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies. I continued my education at Christopher Newport University where I received a Master of Science degree in 2004 in Environmental Science.

In 2010 I graduated from the Leadership Institute of the Virginia Peninsula. This immersive and intensive 10-month program helped me refine my leadership skills and further developed my knowledge of the region’s history, challenges, and future growth opportunities, effectively setting the stage for my time on the school board. I rely heavily on these skills to ensure effective implementation of the mission, vision and core values outlined in the GCPS Comprehensive Plan.

I have been married to my wife Melissa for 21 years. We are the proud parents of 3 children; our oldest graduated from GHS in 2022 and just started her second year at William & Mary (GCPS prepared her to excel – Dean’s List both semesters); our middle child started at GHS this fall where she hopes to further develop her artistic talents; our youngest started at Page Middle School this fall and wants to learn more about ecosystems and advanced math.

From 2003 through 2012 I worked for the Department of Defense in a variety of capacities. At the end of my tenure, I oversaw a fast-paced group tasked with dealing with decreased operational budgets in the Civil Engineer community and allocating funding in a smarter manner for a variety of program areas. I currently serve as the Assistant Field Office Supervisor for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Virginia Field Office.

Why are you running for this office?

To continue the great strides Gloucester County Public Schools has made on the academic, infrastructure and safety/security fronts over the last 10 years. I will work diligently to attract and retain top quality teachers, administrators, and support staff by focusing on maintaining GCPS as a great employer to work for and continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders (parents, local businesses, community partners) to help steer the division to greatness.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

Recognizing that college is not the right choice for all students. I support this issue and intend to continue my focus on helping grow Gloucester County Public Schools’ career and technical education programs to ensure alternatives exist that result in graduates that are college OR career ready.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

As a 10-year member of the Gloucester County School Board, I can attest that it is real. It’s unnecessary and unhelpful for our students. When politics take over, the focus tends to shift away from problem solving and improving educational opportunities. Additionally, it further hinders our ability to attract and retain top quality staff.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

By always listening to concerns, searching for points of agreement, and remaining open to new thoughts or alternative ideas. Additionally, I will work with them to determine if there are any school committees that they may be able to participate in and bring different viewpoints to the table.