Timothy P. Doss is a candidate for the Mathews County Board of Supervisors – At Large. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

There are nine candidates in this race.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Timothy P. Doss

Age: 58

Candidate Website: www.mathewscommongood.com/tim

Biography:

Personal/Education

Port Haywood resident

Married 31 years to Jennifer H Doss (Teacher MCPS)

Bachelor of Arts – Saint Leo University

Associate of Arts – Saint Leo College

Professional: 37 years Law Enforcement (Uniform Patrol/Corrections)

1986 -1989 worked 3 years in Manassas, Va.

1989 – 2010 worked for the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, I worked my way through the ranks from Deputy to Chief Deputy

2010 – current (retiring 2024) Superintendent of the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center

I’ve held a supervisory position for the past 30 years. The past 26 years I’ve been in a command level position

Graduate of the FBI National Academy (212th Session)

Graduate of the University of Richmond Professional Executive Leadership School

Dual Law Enforcement certified

Member of the Executive Board of Directors for the Hampton Roads Criminal Justice Training Academy

Past President of the Virginia Association of Regional Jails

Community Service: I have always believed in giving back to my community

Previous member of the Gloucester Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors

Previous member of the Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board, Board of Directors

Current member of the Mathews County Board of Zoning Appeals

Why are you running for this office?

I have a genuine desire to serve the citizens of Mathews County. Many community members, including myself, feel a change is needed in our political arena. We need all members of the Board of Supervisors to hold themselves to the Highest Standards of Ethics. We also need board members who will work together, no matter their political and personal beliefs, to focus decisions on what is best for Mathews County and all of its residents. With my qualifications, ability to listen, and strong desire to work with others with honesty and integrity, I truly believe we can do great things in Mathews.

What is the most important issue facing the county, and what is your position on it?

There are many issues facing Mathews County which need immediate attention, such as

Our declining population

Building a positive relationship with our School Board

Supporting county and school employees

Continually perusing economic development

Always striving to keep taxes reasonable

The most important issue facing Mathews County is the need for our Board of Supervisors to work together, without personal or political agendas, focusing every decision and action on what is best for Mathews County and all of its residents. When this is accomplished, we will be able to successfully address the issues above that need immediate attention.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

As I mentioned previously, there are many significant challenges facing Mathews County and these challenges will not be successfully tackled overnight.

My plan of action for addressing ANY challenge is to conduct thorough research and seek viable options and solutions and engage in open discussions with fellow board members, staff and community members. Through this objective process we can make sound decisions for what is best for Mathews.

If elected, I feel the Board of Supervisors should work closely with the County Administrator, staff and citizens to develop, implement and continually review a strategic plan to address our needs.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I am opposed to teaching critical race theory (CRT) in our schools. I believe public education should be focused on American history, civics and government in the United States and not global citizenship.

How do you plan to manage growth while also protecting the quality-of-life residents bought into?

Mathews County is a beautiful small town waterfront community and I want it to stay that way. We do need to continually pursue economic development to bring jobs and additional revenue to the county. By focusing every decision on what is best for Mathews and all its citizens, we can be successful in addressing our immediate needs, all while keeping Mathews the special and unique community that it is.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

The Virginia Department of Elections outlines the Laws and Policies concerning campaign contributions. I see no need for a change.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

Throughout my career, I’ve successfully worked with many individuals at the local, state and federal level who have had different views or beliefs than I did. I accomplished this with honesty, integrity, and having the ability to listen and look at things from varying points of view. While I may disagree with a person, I strive to always be respectful and find value in the opposing viewpoint.