Timothy L. Mallory is a candidate for Isle of Wight County School Board – District 2. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Mallory is running against J. Mark Wooster.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a request for a bio and a list of questions to answer. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Timothy L. Mallory

Age: 61

Race: Isle of Wight County School Board – District 2

Website: mallory4iowcsb.com

Biography: Mr. Mallory is unique in that he has over forty years of combined experience in school security, law enforcement, and legal services. He currently serves as the Director of Public Safety and Security Services for Norfolk Public Schools; it has been a rewarding experience to learn and implement needed strategies and resources to keep students safe while they actively learn in the academic setting. Previously, Mr. Mallory has served as the Director of Public Safety for Tidewater Community College, Chief of Safety and Security for Richmond Public Schools, Richmond, VA, Security Manager for Chesterfield County Schools in Virginia, and Senior Coordinator for Security Services for Norfolk Public Schools, Norfolk, VA. Mr. Mallory was, formerly, a police officer with the City of Norfolk for 13 years and served the city of Suffolk, Virginia as an Auxiliary Police Officer. In addition, he served his country for 7 years in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Mallory currently serves as the President-Elect of the National Association of School Safety and Law Enforcement Officials (NASSLEO). Furthermore, he has served as the Southeast Regional Director for NASSLEO. He has also coordinated special projects and workshops with the Department of Education and the Virginia Center for School Safety. He has served as the Project Director for the Secure Our Schools Grant and the Readiness and Emergency Management Grant (REMS) and Virginia School Security Equipment Grants. He is a certified instructor for School Threat Assessments and Virginia School Security Officer (SSO) training. He has lectured at various conferences and has been asked to participate in local media platforms related to youth culture, community policing, school safety, and relationship building for students, teachers, parents, and external stakeholders.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for the position of School Board in District 2, Isle of Wight County Public Schools. I

would like to work together with the community to create safer schools and prioritize the need

for mental health programs and resources for students and staff. Teachers want to feel valued

and supported; therefore, I will address teacher shortages, competitive pay, recruitment

efforts, and teacher retention. It is critical to provide support to all school personnel to

effectively provide quality education to “ALL STUDENTS.” I bring over 20 years of experience in

public education. I will positively fight for students, parents, and teachers to fulfill the promise

of public education. I am a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired Law Enforcement Officer.

I hold an associate degree in criminology from the University of Maine, a bachelor’s degree in

criminal justice from Saint Leo University and a master’s degree in educational management

from Regent University.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

The most pressing issue currently confronting Isle of Wight County Public Schools is sound

financial management and fiscal responsibility. It is imperative for School Board members to

work collaboratively as a team to ensure fiscal responsibility. It is a necessity for active

collaboration with the Board of Supervisors, division administrators, and financial experts

within the division. This would strengthen the division’s financial aptitude. The school division

must recruit and retain the most qualified personnel within our financial and budget

departments. By doing so, the school division can allocate resources more effectively to address

critical priorities, such as enhancing school safety and security initiatives, advocating for

competitive compensation for our valued educators and staff, providing mental health

programs and resources for both students and staff, and alleviating shortages in teacher and

staff positions.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

In recent times, we have witnessed the unfortunate politicization of school boards across the

nation, causing division within our communities. It is crucial that we come together,

irrespective of race or place. I am committed to fostering an inclusive approach to educating all

students while respecting diverse perspectives and backgrounds without subjecting our

educational system to political influences. I will make decisions that are in the best interest of

“All Students.”

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree?

My approach to constituents with differing viewpoints is rooted in active listening and a genuine

willingness to understand their perspectives and concerns. I would work to identify common goals to foster positive relationships. Democracy is about varied opinions, and it is imperative that we collaborate while recognizing the diversity of thoughts and ideas within our community. In all interactions, I am committed to upholding civility and fostering respectful dialogues.