Candidate Profile: Tim Hugo (Lt. Governor)

Tim Hugo is a Republican candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. His name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Biography: I live in Clifton with my wife and our four kids. I grew up in Virginia Beach and graduated from the College of William and Mary before moving to Northern Virginia. While I was working on the Hill, Operation Desert Storm was underway. Seeing many young men and women called into service, I knew I couldn’t sit by the sidelines. I decided to quit my job and enlist in the U.S. Army.

After serving in the Army, I had the honor to continue serving our nation at the Pentagon and as a Congressional staffer. In 2002, I was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates where I proudly served for 17 years.

As a member of the Virginia General Assembly, I rose to be the third ranking Republican member of the House of Delegates. As a conservative representing Northern Virginia, I helped shape some of the most crucial legislation that made Virginia one of the safest and best places to work, live and raise a family.

As a delegate, I was a consistent conservative. In 2019, I sponsored and passed a $1 billion tax cut returning monies to Virginia’s hard-working families. For 17 years, I also defended the Second Amendment, voted to protect life, and worked to foster Virginia’s number one ranking for business.

As lieutenant governor, I will work to position Virginia for a 21st Century economy, bring about a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, defend your constitutional rights, hold the line on additional tax increases, and stand up for our men and women in law enforcement.

Why should Virginians elect you as Lieutenant Governor?

When I left office as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, Virginia was the number one state in the nation for business. We were number one because of the low tax and low regulation policies I helped craft. Unfortunately, under the Democrats’ one party rule, we are falling behind due to business closures and job losses caused by Democrats’ misguided policies of higher taxes and burdensome regulations.

As lieutenant governor, I will work with the Virginia Senate and the business community to unwind these higher taxes and burdensome regulations and get us back to being the number one state in the nation for business. I am asking for Virginians to vote me for lieutenant governor because I am the pro-jobs and pro-business candidate with the record to show for it.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

Making Virginia the number one state for business again is my top priority. Nearly one in five small businesses closed their doors permanently last year. That is unacceptable. As lieutenant governor, I’ll fight for policies that empower small businesses and job creators.

To start, I’ll work to repeal the mandates, regulations, and higher taxes that the Democrats have instituted since taking control of our legislature. I’ll also work to repeal the Democrats’ “Clean Energy Economy Act” that is driving up energy costs for Virginia families. Last but not least, I’ll work to repeal the Democrats’ so-called “Red Flag Law” that is a direct violation of our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

What is the most important legislative issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

The biggest legislative issues we face right now is reopening our schools. My position is simple. We need to get teachers and students back in the classroom five days a week right away. The science on this is clear that we can do it safely, particularly as vaccines are currently available to all teachers and administrators, and anything less is unacceptable. The fact that kids have been out of school for so long is truly a disservice to our students and parents.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

First, Virginia’s vaccine rollout was a case study in big government incompetence. Instead of working with local leaders and private entities to craft a rollout that was feasible and efficient, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration took a top-down approach that has proven to be a logistical nightmare. I would have worked to expand public-private partnerships from the beginning to to get available vaccines to those that are the most vulnerable.

Second, school closures made sense at first, but we are past that point now. We need to get our schools reopened five days a week.

Third, we need to get our economy reopened. Northam’s heavy-handed mandates are hurting our small businesses and the workers they employ. We can protect lives and livelihoods. It’s not an either or proposition.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia, and how would you plan to address them?

The top three issues created by the coronavirus are school closures, economic devastation, and job losses.

Regarding schools, my position again is that students and teachers need to be back in the classroom in-person five days a week.

Regarding economic devastation and job losses, the solution is less simple, but we can start by getting back to the commonsense policies that made Virginia the number one state for business to begin with. For starters, that means lowering taxes on our small businesses and families and reducing regulations that drive up costs for businesses. It also means stopping all of the job killing legislation that Democrats are proposing like their so-called “Green New Deal.”