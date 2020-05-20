Candidate Profile: Thomas Speciale II (Senate)

A primary election is scheduled for June 23, 2020 in Virginia. This election will determine which candidates will be on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election is Tuesday, June 16. To see who is on your ballot, click here.

Candidate Name: Thomas Speciale II

Race: U.S. Senate

Party: Republican

Website: thomasspeciale.com

Biography: Thomas Speciale joined the U.S. Army in 1987. He has served in both active duty and reserve roles, including tactical, operational, and strategic assignments. He served in Afghanistan beside U.S. Special Forces, and is now a chief warrant officer in the Army Reserves.

Thomas is a subject matter expert in terrorism and Middle Eastern conflict issues, and has used his knowledge to inform the military and intelligence community in that role since 2005.

