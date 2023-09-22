Thomas O. Potter is a candidate for the Southampton Franklin County Sheriff. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Potter is running against Josh Wyche Sr.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Thomas O Potter Jr

Age: 53

Candidate Website: Potterforsheriff.com

Biography: Tommy began his career with the City of Franklin Police Department in 1997, achieving the rank of Corporal and K-9 handler. In 2005, Tommy Potter responded under contract with the Federal Protective Service on a contract to aid the victims of Hurricane Katrina. He managed a security team of 125 security specialists, assuring the safety of victims and aid workers at 15 different recovery sites. In 2008, Tommy Potter volunteered for service as an International Police Advisor and Team Leader in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, training local police in drug detection and border security under a contract with the US State Department. Captain Tommy Potter began his service with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office in 2007 and again in 2009. He has led as the Chief Investigator on major crimes, including homicide, narcotics, robbery, and property crimes. He currently serves as the Operations Captain and has command over four of the divisions within the agency. Captain Potter is the primary Public Information Officer for the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. Tommy is also the Crime Line Law Enforcement Coordinator for local and regional crime line organizations. From attending his basic academy through thousands of hours of advanced training, his nomination and graduation from the FBI National Academy, and his degree from Columbia Southern University, Tommy Potter has put his EDUCATION, TRAINING, and EXPERIENCE to work for the citizens he serves. He and his wife, Cindy, reside in the Newsoms area of Southampton County. They have three grown children and recently welcomed their first grandchild, Turner, into the family.

Why are you running for this office?

The residents of Southampton County and The City of Franklin are genuinely dedicated, hard-working, and caring people. I look forward to bringing my 25 years of law enforcement experience to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office. This election is about who best possesses the vision, leadership, and experience to be Sheriff. As Sheriff, We will build an agency that is accountable to our citizens by working to become an accreditated agency. Citizen confidence in the policies and practices of the agency is increased through the accreditation process. Accreditation serves as a gauge to measure the effectiveness of the agency’s programs and services.

We need to be focused on the men and women who serve within the Sheriff’s Office. We must invest in our people by providing them with training and resources. We will recruit qualified individuals and work hard to retain them. We will create a culture where our staff is respected and valued.

Engagement is the heart of any successful law enforcement agency. We must be better about engaging with the communities that comprise Southampton County and the City of Franklin. As Sheriff, I will strive to understand their needs and concerns and work hard to address them. We will also empower our Deputies to form solutions to meet these needs proactively. We must work to build strong relationships with our law enforcement partners in and around Southampton County.

What is the most important issue facing law enforcement?

Law enforcement faces many significant issues today, but recruiting and retaining qualified candidates has become a priority. As law enforcement leaders, we must work hard to create a culture where staff is appreciated, valued, and feels a sense of ownership within the agency. We must work with our local government to increase salaries and provide better training opportunities. Investing in staff pays dividends that will benefit the agency and the communities we serve.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I am running for office because I have a vision for the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and our community. My opponent also has a vision for the agency and community; while our visions differ, I respect his willingness to serve. Just because we have differences, those differences do not have to divide us. Our community is diverse, and with that diversity comes various opinions, and it is okay to respect those opinions and work to build common ground.