Candidate Profile: Thomas K. “Tommy” Norment, Jr. (District 3)

Name: Thomas K. “Tommy” Norment, Jr.

Race: Senate, District 3

Party: Republican

Website: SenatorNorment.com

Biography: Born in Richmond, Virginia on April 12, 1946; educated at James Blair High School, Williamsburg, VA; Virginia Military Institute (B.A.); Marshall-Wythe School of Law (J.D.); Attorney With Kaufman & Canoles; Teaching Fellow, The College Of William And Mary ; Episcopal; member: Bruton Parish Church; Member of the Senate: 1992-

District 3 Description: Gloucester County (All), New Kent County (All), King and Queen County (All), King William County (All), Poquoson City (All), Isle of Wight County (Part), James City County (Part), Surry County (Part), York County (Part), Hampton City (Part), Suffolk City (Part)