Candidate Profile: Thom Tillis (NC Senate)

Thom Tillis is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Congressional race is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham, Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes, and Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray.

Name: Thom Tillis

Race: U.S. Senate

Party: Republican

Biography: Thom Tillis has served in the U.S. Senate since 2015. He serves on four committees: Armed Services, Veterans’ Affairs, Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and the Committee on the Judiciary. He also served in the North Carolina House of Representatives, including as the Speaker of the House. During his 29-year career in the private sector, he worked as an executive at PricewaterhouseCoopers and IBM.

