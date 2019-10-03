Candidate Profile: T. Monty Mason (1st District)

Name: T. Monty Mason

Race: Senate, 1st District

Party: Democrat

Website: Masonforvirginia.com

Bio: Sen. Monty Mason serves the Peninsula’s 1st Senate District, including the City of Williamsburg and parts of Newport News, James City County, Hampton, York County and Suffolk. Elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013 and the state Senate in a special election in 2016, Monty has worked to improve the child welfare system, protect seniors, serve our veterans, create opportunities for small businesses and improve education for Virginia’s children. He graduated from the College of William & Mary in 1989, where he earned a BA in government, and lives in Williamsburg with his wife, Pamela, and two daughters.