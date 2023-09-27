T-Mike Morrison is a candidate for the Town of Nags Head Commissioner. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Kevin Brinkley, Megan Lambert, and Keith Sawyer.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Timothy Michael “T-Mike” Morrison

Age: 68

Race: Town of Nags Head Commissionerf

Biography: Married to Cathie for 41 years. Son, Josh and wife Catherine have 3 children. Daughter, Carly and husband David have 3 children.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running to preserve and protect the heritage of Nags Head.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

Beach nourishment is a major concern. We need to protect our beaches. Our traffic is becoming a major concern. We need to work with D.O.T to address this issue.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

When dealing with constituents on a disagreement we try to work it out. There will be occasions when we agree to disagree and move on for the good of our constituents.