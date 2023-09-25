Susan Inglis is a candidate for the Town of Edenton Councilman At-Large. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Inglis is running against Patrick Sellers and Kay Green-Overton.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Susan Inglis

Age: 66

Race: Town of Edenton Councilman At-Large

Candidate Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092393420634

Biography: I was born and raised in Edenton, and currently live in the house that our ancestor bought in 1786. I went to the University of North Carolina, graduating with a BA in anthropology, and ended up raising my children in Chapel Hill and having most of my career there. I have worked with artisans around the world to get their skills and products to new markets, fostering economic development in rural areas. In 2006 I helped found Sustainable Furnishings Council and then served as Executive Director until I retired last year. I built the organization to over 400 member companies, large medium and small, and helped the entire industry reduce environmental footprint. I returned to Edenton in 2013 to be helpful to my aging mother, and to learn as much as possible.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Edenton Town Council At Large because I am in a position to make a difference in ensuring that Edenton’s governing policies serve all citizens. We are frequently named the “prettiest little town.” I will make sure our beauty is more than skin-deep.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

Our most pressing concern is gun violence. I think we need to address the issue head-on and with creativity. We need to work on healing open wounds throughout the community, and to address the problems that lead to gun violence – specifically affordable housing and recreational opportunities for our youth. Everyone needs a good place to live and a good way to have fun. I will see to it that we have more of both in Edenton.

What is the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

We are very concerned about safety, not only the problem of gun violence in the community, but also the problem of getting around safely. We need safe pedestrian and bicycle access to our grocery store, post office, and other everyday destinations. We also need a plan to remain resilient in the face of rising water levels. Our waterfront is 18″ higher now than it was in 1929. The next 18″ of water level rise is expected within the next 50 years, and we need to plan for that to keep everyone safe. Edenton is in a growth spurt and I have no doubt that the new prosperity this growth promises will also make it possible to implement necessary solutions.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

Everyone’s perspective is valuable. We will only solve for a safe and prosperous future for all Edentonians when we consider all perspectives. I welcome discussion and cooperation to design the healthy future we all can enjoy.