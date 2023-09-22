Sue A. Fibish is a candidate for the Surry County School Board, Carsley District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Fibish is running against Roxanne L. Marr-Shears.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Sue Fibish

Race: Carlsey District School Board Member

Age: 68 years old

Biography: I have been a resident of Surry County in the Carsley District for 18 years, moved here from Virginia Beach where my husband and I built our home. I have two grown sons and three grandchildren. I have worked with children for over 30 years as a children and youth church director, nurse at camps and youth mission trips and substitute school nurse for Surry Schools since 2020. I am a member of New Harvest church in Surry and teach Biblical History and Biology.

I have a master’s degree in nursing, attended Regent University in Virginia Beach and Liberty University in Lynchburg. I manage a Neuroscience Program at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News.

Why are you running for this office?

My decision to run as a member of the School Board is based on my desire to serve my community. Our school board is a very powerful governing body, as it makes decisions that will impact on our students, teachers, parents and community. I believe I can contribute my unique skills as a Registered Nurse to collaborate and work as a team with other board members making decisions for the student’s future.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it

The top priority at Surry Schools is and should always be student achievement. This can be accomplished by ensuring the teachers have what is needed to help the student be successful in learning. The concern that our students continue to suffer from “learning loss” caused from remote teaching during COVID is real, as evidenced in the SOL scores. Surry Schools have recognized this and are focused on reading, math, and absenteeism. Another priority is engaging the parents and partnering with the community.

Each board member represents one of the 5 districts in Surry County. Understanding our districts and not just a passion for public education will help board members be successful with parent engagement and community partnership which will benefit our students.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I feel that politicizing public education is not in the best interest of the schools. We campaign as nonpartisan when we run for school board, however school board members often identify with a political ideology despite being officially nonpartisan. The goal is not for power or prestige, but for the students, families, teachers and our community. Therefore, when we talk about an issue, our goal should be one that brings everyone together for the better of the schools.

Will you still value constituents and or follow politicians with whom you disagree?

I believe that our values have a big influence on how we act to others. Yes, I do respect the constituents that I disagree with by listening, learning and seeking to understand their view.