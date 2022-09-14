Stephen Ferguson is running for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Candidate: Stephen Ferguson

Race: Newport News City Council

Biography: Growing up in the city of Suffolk, Bennett’s Creek area, is where I started my road to public service. I was a member of the Driver Volunteer Fire Department and Bennett’s Creek Rescue Squad. I served in many positions.

After attending Christopher Newport University, leaving to start my dream job, I began my career in the fire service at the Elizabeth City Fire Department. After more than two years of service to the residents in Elizabeth City, I was hired by the city of Chesapeake where I served nearly 20 years. I served as a firefighter, firefighter/paramedic, acting officer, acting EMS supervisor, and received service achievement honors, a good conduct medal, and a distinguished service medal.

I left the fire service to focus on the family business in the green industry. My wife and I started a small landscape maintenance business. In 2022, we made the decision to take it to the next level and purchased a U.S. Lawns franchise. Since starting with U.S. Lawns, we have expanded to three office locations and nearly 80 team members. I have served on the advisory committee for several years and was inducted in the U.S. Lawns Hall of Fame in 2014. My wife and I have grown to one of the top-five franchises in the country.

My wife and I have a real estate holding company that purchases and leases both commercial and residental properties in Hampton Roads.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I believe that I am the best candidate for the job. I care deeply about this city and the people that call Newport News home. We need to change the way the government is heading. With conservative leadership to enhance the lives of our citizens and our business community. I believe in “big citizen, little government.” I have been in public service to the communities in which I have lived nearly my entire life. As a business owner, I understand the principles of giving opportunities for our folks to be better tomorrow than we are today.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

We have to lower taxes in the city of Newport News. We have the highest taxes in the region, and that alone discourages people and businesses from moving to our city. We have to enhance the safety of our population and schools. Lastly, we have to change the way the city interacts with the business community.

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

Public-private partnerships to encourage entrepreneurship: This would open up opportunities, business incubators, capital, and other resources.

Bringing the trades back to schools: We are not all built for college. We need to equip our youth with marketable trades that will have a near-immediate impact on the community. Automotive, HVAC, welding, commercial driving, and more, all of which will drive current and future businesses.

Stream line the planning, zoning, and permitting processes: This will equip the business owners to start, relocate, and expand in the city of Newport News. We have to develop a small, medium, and large business tool box that will help the businesses walk through the process.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

We have an airport that is underused and have to drive partnerships to bring additional carriers to the airport. We have to prioritize clean and safe bus stops to include structures that protect citizens from the weather. We have to plan to serve the communities that currently don’t have access to public transportation.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Gun violence has to be tackled on several fronts. Education, economic opportunity, enforcement, community involvement with public safety, and community engagement.