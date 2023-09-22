Stefanie A. Jackson is a candidate for Accomack Co. School Board – District 8. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Jackson is running against Ronnie E. Holden in the District 8 race.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a request for a bio and a list of questions to answer. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Stefanie A. Jackson

Age: 45

Race: Accomack Co. School Board – District 8

Website: https://www.facebook.com/SAJforACPS

Biography: Stefanie Jackson is a candidate for the Accomack County School Board in District 8, which includes Melfa, Wachapreague, Pungoteague, Keller, Quinby, and Harborton. She has been a resident of Pungoteague for more than 20 years. Jackson is married and has two children, a daughter, age 15, and a son, age 12, who are students of Accomack County Public Schools. Jackson is a former Accomack County teacher and is currently an Eastern Shore Post reporter who covered the Accomack school board for the last five years. She is also a talented singer, and in her free time she enjoys performing at various churches and events on the Shore.

Why are you running for this office?

I have witnessed firsthand how the leadership in Accomack County Public Schools has been failing its students, parents, teachers, and community for far too long and I can no longer stand by and watch it continue. Our children communicate their needs through their behavior but are too often ignored. Parents and concerned citizens speak at school board meetings and are also ignored or simply told “no,” their ideas are impossible. Teachers won’t speak up about school issues because they fear retaliation by administrators. All of this needs to change, and it starts by creating a culture of respect that is demonstrated through open and clear communication and collaboration by all groups.

What is the most important issue facing Accomack County Public Schools and what is your position on it?

The most important issue is the one that no one wants to talk about because everyone is distracted by politics: the kids who have been forgotten, the student subgroups who are deeply struggling in school, who are getting nowhere near the support they need to thrive and fulfill their potential. This includes students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, Black students, and English learners. These students were suffering in school before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they will continue to suffer long after other students have recovered their learning losses unless we step in and take decisive action to create and implement new and innovative programs that address every child’s educational needs.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I hate that public education has been politicized because it’s not about whether the students’ parents are Democrats or Republicans, it’s about meeting the educational needs of all students and helping them succeed in life. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are twisting the true meaning of things that are good for education – such as diversity, equity, and inclusion – and using these terms to play identity politics and create division that in no way benefits our children. Furthermore, I’m not running for the school board as a means to enter the political arena to become rich and powerful but to enrich children’s minds and empower them to be the best they can be.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

As a school board member, I will represent every citizen in my district and Accomack County, whether or not we agree on every issue or share political views. I will actively listen to every side of every issue and ensure the school board always involves all groups in discussions and on committees. I will always be willing to compromise on any issue as long as it does not compromise the safety, well-being, and education of our kids.