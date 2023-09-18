Shelly A. Simonds is a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 70. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Simonds is running against Michael D. Bartley and Matt J. Waters.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Shelly A. Simonds

Age: 55

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 70

Party: Democratic

Website: www.simondsfordelegate.com

Biography: Shelly Simonds is a current member of the Virginia House of Delegates who is

running for re-election in the 70th district in Newport News. She is a former journalist and

Spanish teacher, who started her time in elected office as a member of the Newport News

School Board. Del. Simonds is a passionate advocate for students and teachers as a member

of the Education Committee in the House, where she has passed legislation promoting STEM

education and workforce development. She co-founded the Career and Technical Education

Caucus, a bi-partisan effort to connect students to careers. After a dramatic tied election in

2017, Del. Simonds has fought for fair elections and voting rights while serving in the House.

She has also passed legislation to fight human trafficking in hotels. Del. Simonds attended

Bucknell University for her undergraduate degree, studied economic development at the

University of Chile, then completed her Master’s at Stanford University. She and her husband, a

NASA engineer, live in the Denbigh area and have two daughters attending university.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for re-election because I enjoy all the various aspects of serving my

community: I like listening to people, being out in the community at events, I enjoy

researching policy, writing newsletters, and, above all else, delivering resources to

Newport News. It’s been the honor of my life to serve and I have been and will always

be committed to being a servant leader who works for the people, and with the people,

to get things done and solve problems in our community.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Adapting to technological change is the overall theme I’ve seen in the General

Assembly and our biggest challenge. We see this in education, in terms of modernizing

our curriculum and infrastructure to prepare students with the high tech skills needed in

today’s global economy. We also see this challenge in controlling new drugs and the

proliferation of illegal Fentanyl.

Currently, the General Assembly is trying to keep up with constant innovations in

gambling like online sports betting and regulating the gray machines at convenience

stores. Finally one of the most important issues facing Virginia is helping people deal

with cost of living increases, especially the rising costs of prescription drugs. Advances

in healthcare and drug technology, improves our medical care, but can make it more

expensive. There are things we can do in government to make prescriptions more

affordable for Virginians including creating a Drug Price Affordability Board.

My position on all this is that legislators need to work collectively and decisively to adapt

our laws in this landscape of constant change. Technology means things change fast

and policy has to keep up and that is our greatest challenge in Virginia.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Making sure we have enough places for people to live and that we have affordable real

estate for people to buy is a huge challenge in Newport News and all over Hampton

Roads. In fact, the ODU State of the Region report said that a lack of housing may be

hampering the economic recovery, post-pandemic, in our region. Because we are

surrounded by rivers and water, we are running out of land that can be developed and

we need to talk to our communities about modernizing our zoning so we can have more

infill development, especially along public transportation corridors. We need to think

about how we can create nice and affordable places for our young families to live when

they settle down and the answer to that challenge may be to start building more on the

peninsula, but we cannot begin to explore these options without community input.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

All successful nations recognize the importance of birth control for helping women and

their families lead healthy productive lives. Access to all forms of contraception is an

essential part of ensuring that young women can achieve their educational goals before

starting a family and improves the economic outlook for everyone in society. Access to

abortion care is critical life-saving healthcare and is often performed for women

experiencing miscarriage or ectopic pregnancies. About one in four women will

experience a miscarriage during their lives. Access to medical care should not be

politicized. If we continue to drag the abortion issue out of the healthcare space and into

the political space, patients will suffer, doctors will hesitate to perform these life-saving

measures and we will discourage medical students from going into women’s healthcare.

Then it will be harder to get an appointment with an obstetrician and more dangerous to

have a baby.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

It’s shameful. The politicization of public education is making it harder to recruit and

retain teachers when we need them the most, especially after the pandemic. As a

result, we have massive teacher shortages now in Virginia. Instead of fighting culture

wars, we need to do what’s necessary to strengthen the teacher workforce with better

training, benefits and pay. We should also be focused on updating our woefully

inadequate SOQ funding models which have systematically underfunded our schools

for decades.



Other urgent priorities are updating our math and reading curriculums to make sure

students are both workforce ready and prepared for college. Finally, it’s no longer

acceptable to leave our littlest learners, children under 4 years old, out of our public

education system. We need to invest in early childhood education and make sure all

children are ready to learn in elementary school.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

From education policy, to environmental justice to human trafficking prevention, I have

not shied away from a fight as a legislator. I will continue to push for legislation that

helps working people like my bill to require that all elementary school teachers receive a

30 minute lunch break.



Labor issues and making sure our economic system works for everyone, not just

corporations, are also important to me. That’s why passing a railroad safety law to

ensure all trains have two crew members on board in case of emergency is another

priority. I will also work on legislation to help support human trafficking victims get back

on their feet and return to healthy productive lives. In the healthcare space, I will

introduce a bill to limit out of pocket costs for diagnostic breast cancer screenings. To

address the high cost of living and prescription drugs I will once again co-sponsor a bill

to establish a Drug Price Affordability Board.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I support campaign finance reform and putting limits on campaign contributions. As a

member of the House of Delegates, I do not accept contributions from companies like

Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power. Their ability to buy influence in Richmond is

why I support banning contributions from these public service corporations that are

regulated by the General Assembly. Doing so will go a long way in building trust,

leveling the playing field and facilitating real progress on environmental issues in the

Commonwealth of Virginia. Another way we can improve civic participation is by

allowing localities to establish voluntary public financing systems for local elections. This

would limit the influence of big money and make small donors the most powerful force in

campaigns to ensure community leaders with grassroots support can run for office

without having to rely on wealthy donors and corporate special interests.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

As an elected representative, it’s my duty to hear people out and listen to their

perspectives because this is how we come to understand each other in our community.

I have been doing a lot of listening lately at community forums and by knocking on

doors in neighborhoods in the new 70th House district. I also value my constituents by

communicating with them about the legislative process and the latest happenings in the

General Assembly through weekly newsletters during session. I always send a

personal letter to senior citizens after the close of the General Assembly session in case

they are not receiving online communications. One of my core values is making sure

everyone feels included and heard in the legislative process, no matter their

partisanship.

Would you work to change anything about disciplinary practices as a result of the Richneck Elementary Shooting?

This spring I decided to knock on doors and talk to neighbors in the Richneck community to

check in and get their perspectives on gun safety. The parents seemed optimistic about some

of the steps being taken to secure the school like the added security personnel and the

weapons detection system at the entrance. Many people felt that we need to do more to make

sure children do not have access to guns at home and they wanted stiffer penalties for adults

who do not store weapons safely. They also wanted better communication from schools about

safe gun storage and school safety in general. Finally, they wanted better systems for handling

behavior problems in schools. That’s why I think adding positions in counseling and mental

health should be a priority in our public schools. This goes back to our SOQ state funding

formulas and making sure every school has enough councilors, support staff and assistant

principals