Sharon Anderson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: Sharon Anderson

Race: Portsmouth City Council

Website: Sharon D. Anderson for Portsmouth City Council

Biography: I am Sharon Denise Anderson, a lifetime resident of Portsmouth. I attended the Portsmouth Public School system and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High in 1977. I’m a former Miss Portsmouth Seawall Festival Contestant and former Miss Arabia Temple #12. I attended Norfolk State University. I have over 30 years of public service and am the mother of two adult children. I am currently on the dean’s list at Strayer University majoring in criminal justice administration. I am a long-term president of Ebony Heights Civic League and a member of Order of Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliate. I am a member of the Portsmouth Combined Civic League and the former owner of Sharon’s Boutique. I am on the Regional Community Advisory Committee.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

The citizens should elect me because I will bring integrity to city council. I will be a champion for our city and work for the citizens who elected me. I will make decisions based on the needs and best interests of the community at-large and for the greater good.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

The top three priorities I will tackle when elected:

Unifying the council Building trust from citizens Taking priority to our infrastructure

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

The most pressing economic issue is funding our firefighters and police officers for retention and safety, as well as addressing pay increase for our city employees, teachers, etc. Also taking a deeper look into our homeless population and providing more assistance. I will address these issues by a recommendation of priority within our city budget.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfil them?

The biggest infrastructure need is our sewer system. I would advocate for top priority.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plant o address gun violence?

Gun violence is definitely a major issue within our city, and I will advocate for whatever money that will fulfill the vacancies and address retention in our police department.