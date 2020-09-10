Candidate Profile: Shannon Bray (NC Senate)

Shannon Bray is the Libertarian candidate running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham, Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes, and Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Name: Shannon Bray

Race: U.S. Senate

Party: Libertarian

Website: shannonbray.us

Biography: Shannon Bray is a U.S. Navy veteran. He works for the U.S. Department of Defense in Apex, N.C. He received his bachelor’s degree in information technology at Colorado State University’s Global Campus, a master’s degree in cybersecurity at the University of Delaware, and his Ph.D. in computer science at Missouri Science and Technology.

