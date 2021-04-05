Candidate Profile: Sergio de la Peña (Governor)

Sergio de la Peña is a Republican candidate for Virginia Governor. His name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Candidate: Sergio de la Peña

Race: Governor

Party: Republican

Website: sergiodelapena.com

Biography: I’ve lived the American dream. I was born in Mexico, lived in a house with dirt floors and no running water. I came here legally when I was 5 years old.

I started picking cotton when I was 10. I worked 20 jobs before entering the U.S. Army through the ROTC program. I served 30 years in the Army, retiring as a colonel. I traveled the world, saw how communists and socialists destroy thriving economies and worked hard to stop the threat from infecting the world. I served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Pentagon, helping to develop American defense policy for half of the world.

As a husband, father of five, and defender of freedom, I have the responsibility to ensure that my kids and your kids can raise their children in a free and prosperous Commonwealth.

Why should Virginians elect you as Governor?

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

I will stand up for American values that give us strong families, meaningful work, and safe neighborhoods. I will work to make Virginia a business-friendly environment by lowering taxes and easing regulations. I will support fully funding police and law enforcement and arresting and prosecuting violent criminals, looters, and rioters. I would eliminate Virginia’s taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants, like in-state college tuition. I would stop local jurisdictions from overriding Virginia’s concealed carry gun laws so they apply statewide for all gun owners. I support term limits to get rid of career politicians in both parties.

What is the most important legislative issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

The most important legislative issue is election integrity. Our election laws were hastily changed in 2020, resulting in a weakened system that does not give Virginians confidence in the election process. We need to return to common sense rules, such as mandatory voter identification.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

My position has been to keep the economy and schools open, while protecting the vulnerable. For those who want the vaccine, implement an efficient system to get it to them in a timely manner.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia, and how would you plan to address them?

The government shutdown created issues that could have been avoided if we had followed the Florida model. The mental health crisis, unemployment crisis, and education crisis were avoidable. I would open Virginia so people can work, go to school, and pursue their own happiness by doing the things that that they once enjoyed.