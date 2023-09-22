Sean P. Myatt is a candidate for the Yorktown School Board, District 5. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Myatt is running against Lynda Fairman.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Sean P. Myatt

Age: 58

Candidate Website: Elect Sean Myatt for School Board

Sean Myatt, a York County resident for more than two decades and a current school board representative, is a committed public servant with a notable background in education, military service, corporate leadership, and community volunteerism. As a devoted husband and father of four, he has consistently placed a high priority on the welfare and academic achievements of his own children, as well as the broader community of learners in York County.

Throughout his service as an Army infantry and military intelligence officer, Sean gained a profound appreciation for the significance of leadership, discipline, and teamwork. These values have not only influenced his career in the private sector but have also become integral to his contributions to the field of education.

Transitioning into the private sector, Sean continued to excel as an executive leader in operations and business program management with a breadth of experience and accomplishments across governmental services that encompass the federal civilian, defense, and the U.S. intelligence community sectors. His extensive experience in managing large organizations, significant budgets, and complex programs uniquely positions him to foster innovation and a supportive culture within our school division.

Sean’s deep dedication to education and his community has driven him to serve on the school board, where he tirelessly champions equal access to a top-tier education, career and technical education programs, and the well-being of students. His unwavering commitment to these values and his capacity to collaborate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders have had a significant influence on our schools.

Beyond the realm of education, Sean has a rich history of community involvement. He has served as a dedicated youth football, baseball, and lacrosse coach for many years. Additionally, he and his wife, Peg, have been long-standing volunteers and honorary board members for NatashaHouse in York County, further showcasing their commitment to the community’s welfare. Recognizing his leadership qualities, Sean was recently chosen by school board representatives from the wider region to assume the role of Chair for the New Horizons Regional Education Center (NHREC) Board of Trustees.

Sean is now seeking re-election to the school board, driven by his ongoing commitment to providing every child with the finest education available. His unique blend of military discipline, corporate expertise, and his role as a devoted father positions him as the perfect candidate to continue guiding our acclaimed schools towards excellence and inclusivity, benefiting all our students.

Why are you running for this office?

As a product of an exceptional public education system, my aspiration is to continue to provide the same educational advantages to all the children in York County. Throughout my current term on the school board, I’ve had the privilege of serving our community. During this time, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact that dedicated and thoughtful leadership can have on our schools and community.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

While we’re making great progress in improving our schools, I want to ensure these efforts keep moving forward and the positive changes we’ve started continue. The biggest challenge our schools face today is the complex connection between teacher staffing, school safety, student achievement, and how we allocate resources. At the core of this challenge is the need to attract and retain enough qualified teachers to ensure high-quality education. At the same time, we must continue to make our schools safe by taking comprehensive measures to protect students and staff. All of these efforts require enough resources, so managing our resources effectively becomes extremely important. Finding the right balance among these interconnected issues is crucial to create a safe, supportive environment for our students to learn and succeed. It calls for a thoughtful approach that recognizes how these factors are linked and looks for creative solutions to address them as a whole.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Politicizing public education is a detrimental idea for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, education should remain a non-partisan issue, as it directly impacts the future of our children and the vitality of our communities. Based on my personal experiences and observations, injecting partisan politics into the education system risks prioritizing personal interests and ideological agendas over the well-being and academic success of students. Furthermore, the politicization of education discourages talented individuals from pursuing careers in teaching or educational leadership. This trend is particularly concerning, especially when considering the current historic lows in citizen involvement in public education. It’s essential that we prioritize the interests of our students and the quality of their education over partisanship and personal interests.

Will you still value constituents and or fellow politicians with whom you disagree?

Certainly, recognizing the value of constituents and colleagues with differing opinions is fundamental to effective local governance and a high-performing school board. Building consensus and fostering collaboration often necessitate navigating diverse perspectives to discover common ground. In my current role as a school board representative, I take great pride in our ability to work collaboratively with the superintendent, board of supervisors, and county administrator, resulting in a substantial degree of trust and mutual respect. This proven approach enables us to explore innovative solutions, find compromises, and work towards the best possible outcomes for our schools and community. I remain committed to upholding the importance of collaboration and remaining receptive to diverse viewpoints, recognizing that these principles are fundamental to sound governance and a thriving democracy.