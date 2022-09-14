Santiera Brown-Yearling is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Name: Santiera Brown-Yearling

Race: Chesapeake City Council

Website: Santiera Brown-Yearling Chesapeake City Council

Biography: Santiera Brown-Yearling grew up in Suffolk and now lives in Chesapeake where she proudly serves the community through civic engagement. She is known as an influential leader with a growth mindset that enjoys mentoring, volunteering, and partnering with community organizations.

In 2018, she was appointed by the Commonwealth of Virginia under former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration to serve as a boar member, and now serves as the chair, for the Respiratory Advisory Board. There, she governs the scope of practice for respiratory therapists. She is a strong and committed professional who has a passion for research, education, community collaboration, and citizen engagement.

In 2008, Brown-Yearling earned her bachelor of arts from Virginia Wesleyan University, and in 2011, she graduated from Tidewater Community College with an associates of applied science in respiratory therapy. She received her advanced degree in 2017 from the University of Maryland Global Campus with a master of science in healthcare administration with honors. She recently earned a master of arts in law with a concentration in healthcare from Regent University. Brown-Yearling hopes to challenge the status quo and support initiatives that address the overarching concerns of healthcare disparities, education, economics, and accessibility of equitable services and resources.

Brown-Yearling is an active member of First Baptist Church Mahan in Suffolk, formerly known as “112.” She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Lambda Gamma Omega Chapter), a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored people (NAACP), and the Women’s Division of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

She’s partnered with the Women’s Center at Tidewater Community College to volunteer for the Women Inspiring Self-Empowerment (WISE) program to mentor a student who desires to work in healthcare and improve their leadership skills. Recently, she was appointed to serve a four-year term on the Chesapeake Commission on Health and Well Being.

While living in Chesapeake, she has been able to serve the community, inspire the next generation, and use resources to make a positive impact. Brown-Yearling is dedicated to using her personal experience, community outreach, advanced education, and successes to contribute to meaningful principles of good governance. She believes there is much work to be done, and with integrity, compassion, and authenticity she wants to do more listening and more caring to elevate voices in the community.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I am a healthcare professional and community advocate who serves people with compassion and integrity through education, volunteering for nonprofit organizations, and gathering resources for those in need. I am a public servant who serves on the Chesapeake Commission on Health and Well Being to advise city council on healthcare initiatives that impact our families. I am qualified to serve on Chesapeake City Council because my faith has led me to serve, to be a good steward, to listen more, to learn more, and to understand and elevate voices in all our communities.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if electe?

If elected, I will advocate to reassess our city curbside recycling because that is important to our residents and our environment.

If elected, I will address flooding concerns that affect the quality of life, property damage, and the safety of our communities.

If elected, I will advocate for bike lines as another form of commuter for residents to get to work and for social and leisure activity.

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

The most pressing economic issue our communities are facing is the increase in real estate tax. If elected, I will work with city council members to find commonality towards finding an equitable solution that will provide fair assessments and solutions for household sustainability.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

If elected, I will advocate to protect and preserve land conservation, parks, recreational spaces, and I will advocate for the quality and sustainability of our environment that will nurture our wellbeing and livelihood.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

The impact of gun violence is devastating to our communities. If elected, I will collaborate and partner with law enforcement to invest in and support initiatives that will end gun violence. If elected, I will advocate to break the cycle of distrust and identify areas where policing is needed without racial bias to build community relationships and identify community programs.